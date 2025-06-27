Yahaya Bello: Court Rejects EFCC’s Request To ‘Crossexamine’ Own Witness, Prosecution Tags Trial Political

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, rejected a move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ‘crossexamine’ its third witness in the ongoing alleged money laundering case against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

While delivering his ruling, Justice Nwite noted that there was no provision in law that permits the court to allow the prosecution to re-examine its witness in the manner proposed.

This was just as the EFCC lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro, during the proceedings, described the case instituted against the former governor as a political case.

He emphasised that he was not prosecuting a bank official, but a political figure, “one who had even aspired to contest for presidency”.

He said this while arguments were being raised on whether the defence counsel would cross-examine the 4th witness when the prosecution concluded its examination at 2.30pm or wait till the next day.

Responding, the judge said: “Political? If that is the case, then those handling political cases should prepare to take over the matter.”

On the ruling against the cross-examination of PW3 by the EFCC, the judge said: “I must agree with the learned counsel to the defendant that the prosecution can only crossexamine after it has declared the witness a hostile witness.