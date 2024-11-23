Yahaya Bello: Betrayed By Trust, Redeemed By Choice

Share

Leadership is often seen as a fragile bridge of trust; built with vision, maintained with integrity, and, most times, tested by the actions of others. His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is an example of the strength needed to overcome such tests.

His leadership in Kogi State broke barriers, empowered ordinary people, and set a “New Direction” for governance. Yet, it was not without its share of betrayals, challenges, and eventual redemption.

From the beginning of his administration, Bello’s leadership was focused on empowering the average Kogite. He broke away from the old system of privilege, and gave opportunities to those who might never have had a chance to rise to prominence.

By trusting these individuals with important responsibilities, Bello redefined governance and opened doors for many.

This vision brought beautiful results. Many of those Yahaya Bello empowered became successful leaders, and proved his ability to recognise and nurture potential.

Their success is a product of his uncommon foresight that hasn’t been talked about enough. However, not all could handle the weight of responsibility. Some misused the trust given to them, and turned it into a means to serve themselves instead of the people.

These individuals worked to protect their new positions by creating a false image of loyalty. To the public, they were not fair in their dealings most times, but they tried to appear as dedicated servants with no fault.

But to their principal, they reported a distorted version of events and provided proofs that aligned with their stories. They treated Bello’s kindness as a personal treasure to keep for themselves.

For a time, they managed to mask their intentions and seemed indispensable, but their actions slowly began to undermine the ideals of the administration.

Too many lies were told to and against their principal to uphold a status quo that they established. But, how could they think it would go unnoticed forever?

As the saying goes, the truth always comes out. Over time, their real value began to fade, and their betrayals came to light.

While they failed to notice their declining relevance, the “New Direction” government continued its work in building a secure, prosperous, and united Kogi State. Bello, always watchful, saw through the games being played, and prepared for the key decision of choosing a successor.

The question of succession brought its own set of challenges. As the New Direction government matured, the good, the bad and the ugly within the administration sought to take over leadership.

Some believed their closeness to Bello gave them the right to succeed him, while others relied on the influence they felt they had built.

Yet, Bello had always said that his choice would go beyond personal loyalty and focus on what was best for Kogi State.

In a bold and unexpected move, Bello endorsed His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, as his successor. This decision surprised many and was met with resistance from some quarters. Those who had played their games now acted like victims, and claimed they had been unfairly treated.

But Bello’s decision was clear; it was about securing the future of Kogi State, not pleasing individual ambitions.

When Ododo took office, there was doubt about whether Bello’s decision had been right or wrong. Critics questioned his capability, and those who felt betrayed spun a narrative to discredit him.

The ethnic and emotional cards that accompanied the 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial made it easy for them to push their narratives on the common man, but Ododo’s early achievements already proved them wrong.

His performance silenced critics and keeps setting a high standard for leadership in Kogi State. Who said those who could manipulate the emotions of Kogites for long and even play their own principal to take a fall would have ever come close to this?

Ododo’s leadership strengthened the foundations of the “New Direction” government. By keeping its principles alive and adding fresh ideas, he has shown his commitment to the welfare of all Kogites.

His practical approach to governance has improved the state and changed public perception, proving Bello’s decision was the right one. However, not all lessons from the “New Direction” era have been fully learned, as His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, continues to face challenges, even beyond his time in office.

Loyalties can quickly shift in politics. It won’t be wrong to say some of those who once benefited from his leadership have now turned against him, working with outside forces to damage the legacy they once saw as theirs too.

These former allies, believing they know Bello better than anyone else, have used their insider knowledge to try and weaken the system he built. But, knowing Bello like they claim, should make them understand that he won’t break.

Driven by a sense of entitlement, these individuals have tried to destabilise Bello’s influence. They fail to understand that the success of the “New Direction” government was never dependent on them alone but on shared values of service, unity, and progress.

Teaming up with outside forces, they have shown an unwillingness to let go of the power they once enjoyed. But, will they ever enjoy the trust of average Kogites again?

Did they tell their new allies and the EFCC that, even as they work against him, Bello remains firm. As he holds onto the principles that guided his leadership and the progress he achieved for Kogi State, I wish he could get to do a tell-it-all about these individuals someday.

The claims of victimhood made by those who tried to undermine Bello’s benefaction are now losing ground completely. Their efforts look hollow against the successes of Ododo’s administration.

Without the influence they once held, their relevance has faded, and Bello’s vision remains the driving force behind Kogi State’s progress. Thank you His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for setting Kogi on the path to greatness.

The most striking result of this story that I will keep telling whoever cares to listen is how Ododo’s success has confirmed Bello’s legacy.

The achievements of his administration have silenced critics and proved the enduring strength of the values of service and strong will.

His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s leadership is one that has been tested by dishonesty and strengthened by wise choices, and it’s a definition of what true governance means.

He is a leader who focused on the collective good rather than personal gain, and he ensured the values of his administration would last beyond his time in office with the blessing in the “Chief Servant of Kogi State”, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

In the end, it’s not just about the achievements of Bello’s “New Direction” administration, but about the lasting principles that guided it and the impact it will have on tomorrow.

The ability to tower above betrayal and focus on the greater good has left a lasting mark on Kogi State. Time will tell the real Bello’s story as one of a will too strong in the face of betrayal, and the strength to keep mute and watch the oppressor play the victim cards.

In leadership, as in life, it is not the games people play that define us but the choices we make in response to them. Thank you, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for those choices have secured your place as a builder of leaders in the history of Kogi State. Thank you for all that you have given.

…Mohammed Lawal is a media practitioner and public affairs analyst based in Lokoja

