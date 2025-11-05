Yadah 2025: Obasanjo, Kwara Dep Gov, Others To Grace Event In Ilorin

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Elder Kayode Alabi, are among the special dignitaries expected to grace the 2025 Yadah programme of the House of Prayer Assembly, Basilica, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The General Overseer of the House of Prayer Assembly, Basilica, Pastor (Dr.) Joseph Omorinoye disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin, adding that the annual event, which would be strictly devoted to praise to the Almighty God, would come up on November 14, 2025, in the Church.

The cleric added that some other powerful and spirit-filled men of God, including Prophet Taiwo Ojo, Prophet (Dr.) Michael Adio, and Pastor (Dr.) Samuel Olukosi would be the Guest Speaker on the special day.

Pastor Omorinoye said Yadah is a Hebrew word, which means praise, adding that it would be praise galore at the epoch-making event, resulting in the breaking of chains and lifting of burdens.

He said: “Yadah is a Hebrew word, meaning praise. We want to praise God in style with our voices and all that is in us.

“We want everyone to come and experience praise that will break chains and lift burdens. This is not just an ordinary praise, it is a kind of praise that will command healing, deliverance and explosion of joy.

“Our former President, Chief Obasanjo, and the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Elder Alabi, will be present alongside other dignitaries from across the country.”

The cleric disclosed that the theme for Yadah 2025 was taken from the Holy Scripture in Psalm 34 vs 1 as follows: “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

He also disclosed that over 60 Royal Fathers, Commissioners, and Local Government Chairmen would be present at the annual event, adding that “Yadah has been in existence since 2018 and it has always been a special event that is celebrated annually at the House of Prayer Assembly, Basilica in Olunlade Ilorin”.

According to the General Overseer, popular gospel singers like Tope Alabi, Mama Bola Are, Mercy Chinwo, Bidemi Olaoba, and Deborah Ajayi, among others, had featured prominently in past Yadah nights, while this year’s event also promises to be spiritually impactful and fulfilling as usual.