YABATECH: When Death Means Nothing

YESTERDAY September 15, it was exactly a year since Korede Bello, a former YABATECH student, was shot by suspected cultists, but the tears of his parents have not dried. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the pains of the Bellos

The month of September for the Bellos remains un- forgettable for two reasons. One, 24 years ago, September 28 precisely, the cry of their first son, Baby Korede, brought joy to their family. Two, on September 15 2022, the icy hands of death snatched him after suspected cultists shot him dead. But, fresh from what Korede’s parents call a cross over service in an unnamed church on September 1, tears streamed down Yetunde Bello’s cheeks as sad memories of her murdered 23-year-old son hit her.

This was after stumbling on a Whatsapp update by her late son’s friend, listing all his September friend celebrants. “We went for a cross over service on the last day of August. We slept late so we also woke up late. We were conversing after we had slept, and suddenly, she began to cry. I was shocked and confused because I didn’t know what happened.

It was when I begged to know the problem that she showed me the WhatsApp update she saw. Our son’s friend had listed September birthday celebrants, and he included our son. He wrote that he would not be forgotten. My wife saw that and she wept profusely, “Akoredele Bello, father of the deceased, told Saturday Telegraph.

According to Bello, ever since he lost his son, he has not been away from his wife for more than two hours. “In a day, if I’m not with her, it can’t be more than two to three hours. You know the pain of an incident like this is felt more by the mother because she carried the baby for nine months. I do not go to where I can’t go back home to sleep,” he added. Korede Bello, a former student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, was reportedly shot dead in front of his faculty, Art Complex on the premises of the College on September 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, conflicting figures, ranging from one to six have been thrown up by the school management, students and media reports as the number of casualties recorded of cult clashes between August and December. Concerns are, however, rife about the safety of students following what has been described as a growing list of unsolved murder cases in the school.

On September 17, 2022, Sahara Reporters reported that no fewer than five students of the school were killed in one week in various cult clashes that it said engulfed the institution. The online news medium the students alleged that Korede Bello was the fifth student that was killed by cultists in one week.

“Cultists have been terrorizing the school and two students have been killed inside the school while the other ones were outside the campus. I can still remember one of them that died after people rushed him to the hospital. The same thing happened to my friend last year during our final year exams.

He almost lost his life to one cult group like that on campus. The government should try and do something about YABATECH because it’s becoming too much,” a student alleged.

YABATECH has not reached out to me since my son’s death – Korede’s father

Speaking in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on the feedback from the school of his son, Bello said it was shocking that in one year, the management of YABATECH has not sent any condolence message to his family.

“It has not been easy. It affects my health. It affects everything. If a wife dies, no problem. If a husband dies, it’s a normal thing. But if a child dies, some people lose their lives in the process. It’s not been easy, but by God’s grace we are getting better.

On the reaction from his school, what I can tell you about the school is that they see the matter as a normal thing. No one from the management of the school has spoken to me. None has sent any condolence message. Look at Ibafo (Ogun State), I retired from Punch News- papers, anytime we were going to the office or home, there was always a problem on the Long Bridge.

Sometime ago, a retired soldier was killed, soldiers were patrolling for almost three months.”

One year after, police still investigating

Expressing concern on the delay in the conclusion of investigations by the police, Bello said one month was enough to fish out the killers of his son. “The police did their investigation. They are still doing it. My brother is actually the one interacting with the police. He offered to handle it.

I do not know if I would still be alive if I was involved. So, he took up the case as if his biological son died. The police are still investigating. But I think a year is a lot of time. A month is enough if they want to work.

I just leave everything to God. There is nowhere you would go without spending money. I worked with a media house, that’s why I have this opportunity. I’ve spent over a N1m so far.”

Our Story – YABATECH

In his reaction, Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar/ Head of Public Relations, YABATECH, said that it would not be completely correct to state that students were solely responsible for the killings in the school given the fact that the school is located in a “flashpoint area.” This, he said, makes it possible for outsiders to unleash mayhem. Speaking on efforts made to keep students and staff safe, Ejiofor said: “These people will come and do this thing and run away.

Parents also have a role to play. You see, where our college is located is a flashpoint area. A lot of people come into the premises. These people come and carry out these dastardly acts and run. On the need for parents and guardians to play their roles perfectly to ensure their children don’t go astray, he added: “At the beginning of every academic session, the College organises orientation for new intakes.

The essence of this orientation is to let the students be in tune with the dos and don’ts of the college “The orientations of students are trickled down to the schools and departments. “This is also an appeal to parents and guardians to always keep a watch on their wards.

Some of these kids are leaving home for the first time and need to be constantly monitored. It is not out of the ordinary for parents to pay unscheduled visits to their wards in school to see first-hand how they live. Also, reacting to the claim that the management of the school refused to call or visit the family of the deceased, Ejiofor said the Dean School of Art, Design and Printing and his colleagues had paid a condolence visit to the family.”

Loss as heaven’s gain

Expressing gratitude for the support he got from the media, family and loved ones, Bello, in a statement of made available to Saturday Telegraph, Bello wrote: ” Losing one’s child is the most painful death .

The death of a child is the most tragic type of death anyone could experience, words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals we believe that this loss is heaven’s gain. Friends and family have been a great pillar and helped us through the process in the most amazing ways.

We truly appreciate and cannot thank you all enough and sincerely hope that everything sums up into enabling us to stand the tragic loss. We only have to offer in return and pray that affliction will never rise in our homes in Jesus mighty name,” the statement read in parts. He added those who cut his son’s life short would also surely meet God’s judgement.