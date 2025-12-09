YABATECH Student Wins N.5m ZODML Poetry Award

An undergraduate student of Journalism and Media Studies, Department of Mass Communication at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, Ogoke Nzubechukwu Victoria, has won the 2025 ZODML Poetry Competition, which is the third in its series.

She was crowned as the overall winner of the annual competition instituted by Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) for students of public tertiary institutions in the country during the ZODML Poetry Award Prize-Giving ceremony, held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Ogoke, a female, who Ogoke presented her poem in Pidgin and English Language, was declared winner of the top 10 contestants, who were again shortlisted to the five finalists that were rewarded during the ceremony.

At the end of the competition, Ajisafe Rachael Aduragbemi, a Law student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) came second; Eliongema Jones Udofia, and undergraduate of Quantity Surveying from University of Uyo (UNIUYO) placed third; Fadipe Aliyah Ajoke, Nursing student from College of nursing Science Igbobi Lagos came fourth and Igbokwe Chima Roseline, Medicine and Surgery student of Abia State University, Uturu placed fifth, respectively.

The chair of the panel of judges, Tade Ipadeola, winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2013, however, noted that the winning poem speaks the language of the Nigerian youth without forfeiting art. He said: “It encapsulates the spirit of a generation that claims the future even as it acknowledges the present. “It is a poem that dares to find new language, new purpose and new re- silient energy. This new voice will travel far.”

For her brilliant performance, Ogoke received N500,000, a trophy; while Ajisafe got N300,000; Udofia received N200,000; and the duo of Fadipe and Igbokwe went home with N100,000 consolation prize.

Speaking about the ZODML Poetry Prize, the ZODML Chairperson, Mrs Ifeoma Esiri, who described this year’s competition as extraordinary with over 2,356 submissions received from 140 tertiary institutions across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She recalled that this is against 1,445 submissions received in last year’s edition from 120 institutions across 35 states and the FCT.

According to her, this increase re- veals a powerful truth that students in public tertiary institutions across the country are hungry for spaces where their talents can take root, unfold, and be seen. Mrs Esiri said: “This perfectly captures the spirit behind this year’s theme: “Seeds of Tomorrow.” A theme we chose not merely as a poetic flourish, but as a reminder of how the future works.

“A seed is small, quiet, and almost unnoticeable. Yet inside it is an entire forest waiting for the right moment to emerge. Seeds carry potential, unre- alised, unseen, but undeniable. “In a time when the world feels unpredictable and fast-moving, we often forget that every lasting change begins deep underground, where no one is watching. Growth is rarely glamorous in its early stages. It requires patience, nurturing, and the courage to push through difficult times.”

While stating that deliberate effort was also made to nurture this ‘garden’ of talent by significantly increasing the prizes for the edition from N250,000 last year to N500,000 for the winner; the first runner-up from N150,000 to N300,000; the second runner-up from N100,000 to N200,000; the fourth and fifth prize was jerked up from N50,000 to N100,000 each. According to her, the increase was the ZODML’s way of encouraging young writers, and by helping their creativity flourish and their confidence grow.

The panel judges of ZODML Poetry Competition 2025 is chaired by Tade Ipadeola, winner of the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2013, with Mrs Aduke Gomez, a poet, and Chioma Achalugo, a playwright. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by Prof Augustine Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara, HOD English Department, said the competition is dear to the heart of the university.