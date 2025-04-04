Yabatech, INASP UK Lead In Gender-Responsive Pedagogy Training

Share

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), in collaboration with the International Network for Advancing Science and Policy (INASP UK), has taken a bold step towards transforming education in Nigeria through Gender-Responsive Pedagogy (GRP) training.

This initiative, facilitated under the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) Programme and funded by UNICEF Generation Unlimited and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), aims to create inclusive learning environments that empower all students to excel equally.

The three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop convened over 30 educators, equipping them with the skills to challenge gender biases, foster equal participation, and integrate GRP principles into their teaching methodologies.

Speaking on the impact of the training, Mai Skovgaard, Senior Programme Specialist at INASP, emphasized the significance of gender-responsive pedagogy in shaping the future workforce.

“Gender-responsive pedagogy ensures that both girls and boys benefit equally from education and training, enabling them to enter employment and succeed in their professional lives.

The engagement from participants has been fantastic, and it is clear that Yabatech is committed to becoming a leader in gender-responsive pedagogy in Nigeria,” Skovgaard stated.

The Project Coordinator of GESP at Yabatech, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, highlighted the institution’s dedication to sustaining and expanding the impact of GRP beyond its walls.

“We began the first phase of this training in November last year, and now we are conducting a Training of Trainers workshop. The goal is to build a network of gender champions who will further spread these practices within Yabatech and to other institutions across the country.

“We have ensured that our learning resources are gender-responsive, and our facilitators are well-equipped to counter gender biases that often discourage female students from pursuing male-dominated fields, particularly in technology,” she said.

The training participants shared their transformative experiences, emphasizing the paradigm shift it initiated in their teaching approach. Mrs. Rebecca Martins, one of the participants, expressed gratitude for the eye-opening experience, noting that the training has helped her

understand how to create a balanced learning environment.

“Before now, many teachers unconsciously reinforced stereotypes, assuming that some professions are meant for men while others are for women. This training has shown us how to distribute responsibilities equally, ensuring that male and female students engage fully in learning activities.

“We are now equipped to foster a gender-sensitive environment where no student is left behind,” Martins said.

Similarly, Mr. Anthony Agu, another participant, underscored the broader impact of the training on his facilitation techniques.

“I have always been a facilitator at Yabatech, but this training has given me a deeper understanding of how to be more coordinated and inclusive in my teaching.

“The knowledge I have gained here will not only benefit my students but also my colleagues, as I intend to share what I have learned,” Agu said.

The workshop, which the Rector of Yabatech attended, further solidified the institution’s commitment to integrating gender-responsive pedagogy into its curriculum.

With continued mentorship and support from INASP UK, the trained educators are now poised to drive systemic change in the education sector, ensuring that students, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential in a supportive and inclusive academic environment.

This landmark initiative places Yabatech at the forefront of gender-inclusive education in Nigeria, setting the stage for a more equitable future in learning and professional development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

