Yabatech, Del-York Academy Partner To Empower 10,000 Students In Digital Creativity

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will empower no fewer than 10,000 Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) students in digital creativity, animation and post-production initiative, has been signed by Del-York Creative Academy, an arm of Dell Group with the college.

The MoU, which was signed in the Boardroom of Del-York Office, Victoria Island, Lagos, is aimed at bridging the gap between technical education and global creative industry demands and to expand opportunities for Nigerian youths in digital creativity, animation and post-production, championed under its Youths in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI), supported by the MasterCard Foundation.

While signing of the document, the Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group and YAPPI Programme Lead, Mr Ikenna Ogweike, disclosed that YAPPI is more than just a training programme, but designed as a pipeline to create a generation of African talents that could compete in global markets.

He noted that Africa has long been a consumer of global creative content, but seldom a major player in its production as “our stories have been told to us by others like in the case of Black Panther’s Wakanda, but not built by Africans” which YAPPI is set to changing the narrative.

“With Nigeria currently contributing less than two per cent to the global animation market, the programme sees itself as a catalyst to shift that statistic, transforming the nation into a digital outsourcing hub comparable to India’s success in IT and business process outsourcing; launched with the bold target of training 60,000 young people within five years.

On his part, YABATECH Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, stated that the collaboration represents a major step forward in the college’s mission to prepare its students not merely for local relevance, but to participate in the highly competitive global economy. “Our vision has always been to combine technical expertise with creative innovation.

This partnership is about equipping young people with skills that guarantee employability and also position them as creators and entrepreneurs in the digital space, and YABATECH history, as Nigeria’s first higher institution, places it in a unique position to lead in this sector.”

The collaboration, according to the Rector, came at a time when the institution is actively pursuing international linkages to boost research, technical training and innovation, as well as to leverage its strong manpower base, vibrant student population and institutional credibility to maximise the impact of the programme.

The Director, YABATECH Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations (CLPIR), Dr Mosud Ajala, who facilitated the partnership, said the initiative would empower 10,000 students of the college, especially women, with no-cost creative-tech training. He said that the programme focuses on digital art, animation, post-production, and content creation, equipping students with global-standard creative and entrepreneurial skills.