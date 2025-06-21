Yaba School Of Thought To Hold First Webinar June 26

Share

The Yaba School of Thought (@YSoT_NG) is set to host its inaugural webinar on Thursday, June 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a lineup of respected scholars and thought leaders expected to lead a critical conversation on the state of intellectual leadership in Nigeria.

The theme of the webinar is: “Who Is Thinking For Nigeria? – A search for intellectual leadership.”

Among the distinguished speakers scheduled to speak at the event are Dr. Richard Ikiebe, Professor Francis Egbokhare, Oyinkan Teriba, Ogie Eboigbe, and other prominent intellectuals associated with the Yaba School of Thought.

Each speaker will bring a unique perspective and propose solutions to the pressing issue of Nigeria’s intellectual deficit in leadership and governance.

In a statement by the school’s management, it was revealed that Dr. Richard O. Ikiebe will analyse how decades of leadership failure have systematically sidelined Nigeria’s brightest minds, while Prof. Francis Egbokhare will chart a practical roadmap to reclaim and restore intellectual rigour as a foundation for national development.

“This is live triage for national strategy; a solutions-driven dialogue demanding accountability,” the statement said.

It emphasised that intellectual leadership and critical thinking are essential to all aspects of national development.

“This is why the Yaba School of Thought is convening the global webinar to address what it describes as the “intellectual void” at the heart of Nigeria’s governance challenges.

“Nigeria faces a complex web of challenges; from regional instability in West Africa and rising insecurity to economic stagnation, entrenched corruption, and weakening institutions.

“Compounding these are global pressures such as trade wars, economic uncertainty, and climate commitments, all of which put additional strain on the country’s limited resources,” the statement noted.

However, the school asserted that Nigeria’s most fundamental challenge is not a lack of intellectual capacity, but a lack of coordinated, visionary thought leadership, particularly in the policy and governance space.

“This has created what experts refer to as a critical vulnerability. Without strong thinkers guiding our policy and development agendas, Nigeria’s leaders operate without a coherent philosophical framework or long-term vision,” they said.

The upcoming webinar aims to spark a national conversation on how to rebuild Nigeria’s intellectual infrastructure and equip leaders with the critical thinking skills necessary for effective governance and sustainable development.

Interested participants are encouraged to join the webinar by following @YSoT_NG for registration details and further updates.

