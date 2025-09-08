Xstar Releases New Album, Esigie

Music icon, Esther Osaro Ehinmwingbovo, also known as Xstar Song, is currently taking the music industry by storm with her new album, Esigie.

The album has gained prominence among music lovers, while others are using it as their own ringtones.

Addressing Journalists in Benin, the songstress said the album Esigie was released in May to the Nigerian public.

Xstar Song, who is signed under the management of Realknock Entertainment, said the song “Esigie is a song that revives old Benin cultural heritage.

She said the song has caught the attention of many notable Nigerians like Omosede Igbinedion, Nosa Rex and others who are now making videos on TikTok with it.

The fast-rising artist said the newest album is now titled “Eni”, which, by translation, means an elephant, adding that, by December, she will also be hitting the airwaves hard with another album.

She further said that because of her love for the entertainment industry, she will be featuring in the MC Edo Pinkin Eko Concert and the MC Casino Games of Thrones Concert in Benin.

Speaking also, the Chief Executive Officer, Realknock Entertainment, Matthew Oshodin, described Xstar Song as an artist to reckon with in the entertainment industry because she has stepped in with great innovation capable of turning the industry around for good.

Oshodin, who also doubles as the CEO of Surprise Pub and Cafe, promised to sign more young and talented artists into Realknock Entertainment for the upliftment of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian entertainment industry is one of the sectors that is contributing immensely to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that such contribution must be sustained through collective efforts.