New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Xmas: NEMA DG…

Xmas: NEMA DG Leads Fitness Exercise, Declares Agency’s Operational Readiness For Emergencies

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, at the weekend led staff of the Agency on a fitness exercise in Abuja, declaring NEMA’s full operational readiness for timely and effective response to emergencies during the Yuletide season and beyond.

The exercise, which featured a route walk of about five kilometres, was aimed at promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and preparedness among staff in line with the Agency’s mandate as a frontline emergency coordination agency.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Umar expressed satisfaction with the fitness level, discipline, and operational preparedness of NEMA personnel, noting that physical readiness is critical to effective emergency response, especially during periods of heightened human and vehicular activities.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She assured Nigerians that NEMA has activated its preparedness mechanisms nationwide and is working in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FCC Warns Against Fake Contracts
Read Next

Enugu Okays N30bn For School Feeding In 2026, Targets Zero Child Malnourishment