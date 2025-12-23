Xmas: GLO Felicitates Christians, Preaches Good Neighbourliness

Technology company, Globacom, has felicitated Christians and the entire Nigerians as they join the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians on Tuesday, Globacom described the Yuletide as a period of reflection, especially for Christians, and urged them to practice the teachings of Jesus as well as the love for humanity that his birth signifies.

“The noble but lowly circumstances of the birth of Christ teach salient virtues including obedience to God, humility, love for mankind, and a fastidious commitment to the good of all.

We urge Christians to commit to practicing these virtues, as followers of Christ”, the company stated. It said present realities have foisted on Christians and all people of goodwill the responsibility of caring for others and sharing with them, adding, “This Christ taught by feeding the multitude on two separate accounts as documented in the Gospel”.

The digital solutions provider encouraged Nigerians to extend the joy of Christmas beyond the festive season by always emulating the love demonstrated by God through the birth of Jesus Christ and embodying peace, which is the hallmark of the life that Christ lived.