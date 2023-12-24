XMAS: FRSC Boss Facilitates With Christian Faithful, Assures Highway Safety

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has felicitated with them and enjoined every one of the Corps’ readiness to make the highways safe for all during the period.

This was contained in his Christmas message, made available to the press yesterday, in which, the Corps Marshal reiterated his earlier call for people to guide against bad driving habits that could compromise the safety of road users.

The FRSC boss particularly cautioned travellers against dangers that go with road travel in this period of increased human and vehicular traffic, stressing that people must show extra vigilance while using the road to overcome any form of carnage.

Biu further called on road users to support the ongoing road safety sensitisation programmes by the FRSC to address issues of poor attitude to road usage, saying such behaviour accounts for why the periods of Christmas and New Year become the most challenging to the campaigns for safer road environments in the country.

He further noted that while FRSC as part of its annual end-of-year special patrol has put adequate measures in place and mapped out strategies to address all the anticipated traffic challenges that could hinder the free movement of people and vehicles, such measures would remain inadequate without cooperation from members of the public particularly those that travel on the roads.

He therefore warned people against offences like route violation, overloading, speeding, light signs violation and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs which have been identified as being responsible for most crashes and deaths that occur during the yuletide seasons.

“All road travellers must observe basic traffic rules to ensure the desired safety outcome, not only during the Christmas and New Year celebrations but beyond the seasons.”

He assured the public that adequate patrol and Rescue logistics, as well as personnel, have been deployed along all black spots and major highways across the country to ease the movement of travellers and render prompt medical care in case of crashes related and other emergencies.

He further appealed to Nigerians to report any cases of obstruction, crashes and other emergencies to the FRSC toll-free line: 122 or directly call the studios of the FRSC National Traffic Radio-107.1fm through the numbers: 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response to the distress calls on all parts of the roads across the country.

The Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians a happy Christmas and a safe celebration.