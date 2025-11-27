New Telegraph

November 27, 2025
Xmas Concert Organisers Plan Grand Orchestra Of Greatest Old Skool Hits

Amid the December festive celebration, Enchanted Concerts in partnership with WhatADeal Events, is set to organise an Old Skool Christmas Edition: a grand orchestra celebration of Nigeria’s greatest old skool hits, live at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on Saturday, December 13.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Organisers of the much publicised event explained that there is going to be Old Skool music performance by the renowned Varie Orchestra with storytelling on stage by award-winning actors, Oluchi Odii and Ralph Okoro.

It stated that, indeed, the second edition of the Enchanted Concerts series brings to life the timeless music of legends like Victor Olaiya, Oliver De Coque, Onyeka Onwenu, Victor Uwaifo, Bobby Benson, Boney M and many more expected to be performed on stage.

