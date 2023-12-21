Xmas Celebration: Sokoto Police Deploys Massively

…as CP cautions against use of knockouts, fireworks, firecrackers

The Sokoto State Police Command on Thursday said it has deployed human and material resources at the Command’s disposal across the nooks and crannies of the State for a hitch-free Christmas celebration

The deployment which is characterized by visibility policing at various places of worship and event centres, raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop and search, Vehicular/foot patrol and inter-agency cooperation, is aimed at ensuring that the residents of the State enjoy a hitch-free festivity before, during and after the Christmas celebration.

The Commissioner of Police Sokoto State, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama stated this in a statement issued by the command spoke person, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i in Sokoto.

CP Kaigama further said in anticipation of the festivity, felicitates with the Christian faithfuls of the State and equally enjoins the residents to dissuade from using knockouts, fireworks/firecrackers which may cause panic or apprehension in the general public, while reiterating his commitment to ensuring the safety of all.

He equally urges the residents to be vigilant and suspicious of their environment and to take advantage of the Police emergency lines for distress calls and complaints: 0706 884 8035, CRU. 07068718182, 08186081888, 08151437447