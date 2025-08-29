Xi Shows Trump Who Holds The Cards By Hosting Kim, Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade in the centre of Beijing, alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin and China’s leader Xi Jinping, is quite the photo-op. It’s also a key diplomatic win for Xi.

The Chinese leader has been trying hard to project Beijing’s power on the international stage – not just as the world’s second-largest economy, but also as a diplomatic heavyweight.

He has emphasised China’s role as a stable trading partner while Trump’s tariffs upended economic relationships, reports the BBC.

Now, while a deal with Putin to end the war in Ukraine continues to elude the US President, Xi is getting ready to host him in Beijing.

Kim’s attendance, a surprise announcement, is no less significant. Trump said last week, in a meeting with the South Korean president, that he wanted to meet Kim Jong Un again.