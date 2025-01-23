Xi, Putin Hold Video Call After Trump’s Inauguration

Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a video call hours after Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday, pledging to bring bilateral ties to “greater heights”, according to state media on both sides.

Calling Xi a “dear friend”, Putin said Russia and China were building ties “on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support” despite external pressure.

Xi called on Putin to “continue deepening strategic coordination, firming up mutual support, and safeguarding legitimate interests”.

Trump on Tuesday threatened tariffs on Beijing, calling it “an abuser”, and warned that “big trouble” will come for Moscow if it does not strike a deal to end war in Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Putin told Xi, however, that any Ukraine settlement “must respect Russian interests”, according to Foreign Affairs Adviser Yuri Ushakov who spoke to reporters after the call.

Share

Please follow and like us: