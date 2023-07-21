Xi Meets Kissinger As Us Seeks To Defrost China Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has given a warm welcome to former top diplomat Henry Kissinger, as the US pursues closer ties with China. Kissinger’s surprise trip to the Chinese capital comes amid a flurry of visits by top US officials.

The former secretary of state, who is 100 years old, played a crucial role in helping China emerge from diplomatic isolation in the 1970s, reports the BBC. The US has stressed he is visiting in his capacity as a private citizen. But given his out-sized stature in China, he could act as a back-channel for US-China negotiations.