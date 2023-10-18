Xi Jinping: China Opening Its Door Wider To World

As Beijing, the Capital of China is currently the primary economic partner of more than 140 nations and regions across the world, Chinese President, Xi Jinping has said his nation is opening its doors even wider to the rest of the globe.

Xi who spoke during the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi also announced his eight major steps to jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road Initiative.

“When the world is good, China will be good; when China is good, the world will be better,” added Xi.Observing the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, China is hosting the two-day forum, with over 4,000 representatives and officials attending from around 140 nations and 30 international organizations.

Dignitaries from many nations who attended the event include the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

The “Belt and Road” initiative reaches Africa and Latin America from the Eurasian continent. “Cooperation documents on the joint construction of the Belt and Road have been signed by more than 30 international organisations and more than 150 countries,” Xi stated.

Xi declared that Beijing will create a three-dimensional connectivity network along the Belt and Road programme, outlining his eight main steps for advancing his programme.

According to him, China will establish a pilot project for “Silk Road E-commerce” cooperation, negotiate free trade agreements and investment protection agreements with additional nations, and completely eliminate barriers to foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Xi stated that China will keep expanding cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy, green transportation, and other areas in order to support green development.

Xi introduced the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 to link China with the markets of Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. It is marketed as a way to improve global trade infrastructure by re-creating the ancient Silk Road.

With more than 200 cooperation agreements spanning 150 nations and 30 international organisations, China and its partner countries’ combined import and export values have reached $19.1 trillion, growing at an average annual pace of 6.4% between 2013 and 2022.