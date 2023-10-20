Xavi To Call Up Three Youth Players For Match Against Athletic Club

On Sunday night, October 22, Barcelona will play their first game following the international break against Athletic Club.

The Blaugrana’s roster is very weak going into the match because of numerous player injuries.

Barça will still play without Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Sergi Roberto, despite Xavi’s confirmation that Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are 100% fit and available.

Three upcoming talents will be called up

For the match against Athletic Club, manager Xavi Hernandez plans to activate a few young players from the youth and reserve teams due to Barcelona’s lack of players on the roster.

According to internal sources, Xavi will hand first-team call-ups to three young prospects in the form of Hector Fort, Unai Hernandez, and Marc Guiu for the game on Sunday.

The three talents trained with the first-team players today under the watchful eye of Xavi and appear to have made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the squad list when Ernesto Valverde’s men come visiting on Sunday.

There may even be a possibility that at least one of them even gets to make their senior debut for the Catalan heavyweights.

Both Unai Hernandez and Marc Guiu have already experienced their first-ever call-ups to the senior squad.

Hernandez, 18, was named on the list for the game against Real Betis while Guiu, 17, was part of the traveling squad for the Granada clash just before the international break.

Given that there are no natural centre-forwards in the squad at the moment, Guiu’s call-up makes sense while Hernandez will also provide options in attack and midfield owing to his versatility.

Now, Hector Fort, on the other hand, will be receiving his first-ever call-up to the senior squad for a match.

The 17-year-old has been making a great impression with his performances at right-back for Barça Atletic. With Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde unavailable, the Catalans need cover at right-back, which should earn a spot for Fort.