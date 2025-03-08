Xavi Set For Coaching Return After Sabbatical

Share

Former Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has officially announced his intention to return to coaching this summer after taking a sabbatical from the game.

Since stepping down from his role at Barcelona in 2024, the 45-year-old has been linked to various managerial positions across Europe. Speaking in an interview with France Football, Xavi confirmed his desire to return to the dugout.

“I plan to return to the sidelines this summer. While I have enjoyed my time away, my passion for coaching has never waned, and I am eager to get back into the mix,” he stated.

During his time away, Xavi has studied different tactical approaches, paying close attention to Ligue 1 teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Lille OSC, Stade Brestois, and Olympique de Marseille. He also praised the innovative tactics of coaches like Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi.

Additionally, he has followed managers such as Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso, and Mikel Arteta, who have made notable impacts in their respective leagues.

Xavi also kept an eye on Premier League teams, monitoring clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Reflecting on his time at Barcelona, Xavi expressed pride in nurturing young talents like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Baldé, and Fermín López.

“Beyond the titles, I feel immense pride in trusting a new generation. Players like Fermín, Lamine, Pau, and Alejandro represent the future of Barcelona,” he remarked.

Xavi led Barcelona to their first La Liga title in three seasons in 2021, blending tradition with modern tactical approaches.

Now, as he prepares for his next managerial challenge, speculation continues over which club he will join next.

