May 25, 2023
Xavi Kicks As Spanish FA Rescinds Vinicius’ Red Card

Barcelona manager Xavi has said that he was surprised by the decision of the Spanish FA to rescind Vinicius Junior’s red card against Valencia. During their La Liga game on Sunday, Valencia supporters racially attacked the Brazilian and he was later sent off after he clashed with some opponent players.

Vinicius was set to serve a two or three-match ban but the Spanish FA rescind- ed the red card and Vinicius could now play against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday Xavi, upon learning that his suspension had been lifted, faulted the decision after Vinicius’ altercation with Valencia striker Hugo Duro.

