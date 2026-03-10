Former Barcelona FC coach, Xavi Hernández, has claimed that Joan Laporta blocked Lionel Messi from making a return to the club after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a revealing interview, the former club legend said the club had the financial capacity in 2023 to re-sign Messi.

However, Xavi alleged that Laporta ultimately halted the move, reportedly fearing Messi’s influence could create a potential power struggle within the club.

How The Situation Unfolded

The football world was stunned in 2021 when a tearful Lionel Messi was forced to leave FC Barcelona, the club he had called home for over two decades.

Crippling debts and strict financial regulations imposed by La Liga ultimately prevented the club from honouring his contract renewal, despite an agreement reportedly being in place.

By 2023, however, a dramatic return appeared possible. After leaving Paris Saint‑Germain as a newly crowned champion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina national football team, Messi was open to the idea of returning to Barcelona.

According to former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernández, the move was close to becoming reality and had even received approval from La Liga authorities. However, he claims club president Joan Laporta ultimately stopped the deal from going through.

What Xavi said

According to La Vanguardia, former FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández claims club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked Lionel Messi’s return for political reasons.

Xavi alleged that Laporta feared Messi’s enormous influence at the club could create a power struggle, choosing to protect his authority instead of bringing the Argentine icon back to Camp Nou.

“Laporta isn’t telling the truth. Leo was already signed,” Xavi reportedly said. “In January 2023, after becoming world champion at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we got in touch, and he told me he was excited about returning. I genuinely believed it was going to happen.

We spoke until March, and I told him, ‘When you give me the OK, I’ll inform the president.’”

Xavi added that Laporta had even begun negotiating with Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, and that the club had received approval from La Liga. However, he claims the Barcelona president ultimately reversed the decision.

“Laporta told me, literally, that if Leo returned, they would make war against him, and he couldn’t allow that,” Xavi said. “Then suddenly Leo stopped answering my calls because they had already told him from Laporta’s side that it wouldn’t happen.”

Xavi said he later contacted Messi’s father in disbelief. “I told him, ‘This can’t be, Jorge,’ and he replied, ‘Talk to the president.’ We had been discussing Leo’s return for five months.

From a football perspective, everything was clear, and financially, the plan was to move to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and stage a ‘last dance’ similar to Michael Jordan. Everything was prepared. I desperately wanted Messi back so I could coach him, but in the end, the situation turned us against each other.”