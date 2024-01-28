Xavi Announces Plan To Leave Barcelona

Barcelona manager, Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona midfielder revealed the decision after a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, a result that leaves them 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

He said: “I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a Culer, I cannot allow the current situation.”

Xavi, 44, was appointed manager of the Catalan giants in November 2021 and won the title in his first full season in charge.

But Barca have endured a more difficult 2023-24 campaign, with minnows Girona offering a more robust challenge to Real Madrid in the Spanish title race.

Tensions with the club had been rising in recent months after defeat in the Spanish Supercopa final to Real Madrid and then a Copa del Rey quarter-final exit to Athletic Bilbao but the news will still come as a shock.

The Spaniard is a legendary figure at the Camp Nou for his exploits as a player, with three Champions League titles among his trophy-laden career spent almost entirely with Barca.

Despite ending the club’s spell of three seasons without a league title, Xavi believes that the pressure of the position is too great to stay for an extended time.

He added: “You asked me many times that if I’d be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barca. The truth is that it will never happen here.

“You guys won’t allow it being Barca coach is so difficult. You see how they kill you, they criticise you, it affects you.”

Barcelona will commence their Champions League campaign against Napoli in the last 16 next month, the first time they have reached that stage of the tournament in three seasons.