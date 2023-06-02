Xavi has affirmed that Barcelona will only open negotiations with Bayern Munich for Joshua Kimmich if the player is open to leaving the Bavarians.

The Blaugrana are on the lookout to sign a new midfielder now that Sergio Busquets has decided to leave.

There are several options for the team to explore including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, and Joshua Kimmich.

However, it is also said that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is seen as a better option than most names on the list.

But, despite the Portuguese’s very likely possible acquisition, Barcelona will still want to sign a pivot and although Zubimendi is said to be Xavi’s preferred choice, Kimmich can be a good addition too.

As things stand, Bayern are not ready to part ways with Kimmich as they consider him a key part of their project.

Although, they do understand that if they want to sign an out-an-out forward, they will need to sanction huge sales and in the face of this, Kimmich happens to be their biggest bargaining chip.

Currently, it does not seem like he wants to leave the German champions anyway. But if he does, Barcelona will indeed make a move.

“He is a super top player, who understands the game in a fantastic way. If there is an open door, there will be a negotiation with Bayern,” Xavi told Mundo Deportivo.

“What is clear is that we need a player of a very high level in that position, otherwise, it will be very difficult to compete next year.

The club already knows that if I have to call someone or travel, I do it because, to begin with, I’m a culé and now I’m the Barcelona coach,” he added.