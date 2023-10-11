Xabi Alonso Likely To Be Madrid Next Coach After Ancelotti

As Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires at the end of this season, there was a strong indication that he may depart Real Madrid after the expiration of his contract in the summer.

After being strongly connected to the position for the majority of 2023, the Italian is anticipated to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team.

Florentino Perez will have a difficult time taking Ancelotti’s place if he leaves. Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso seems to be the front-runner for the job.

Alonso, who has played and been a youth coach at Real Madrid, is one of the most in-demand young managers in Europe, and has revolutionised Bayer Leverkusen since taking over at the back end of 2022. After seven matches this season, they sit atop of the Bundesliga table.

SportBILD (via MD) claims that Alonso may have one more season left at Die Werkself because of a clause in his contract that allows him to depart and become manager of one of three teams: Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich.

The cost to activate this provision is unknown, but Real Madrid would have no problem making the payment if they believe Alonso is the right player to lead them after Ancelotti.