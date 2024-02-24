Xabi Alonso Helps Leverkusen Breaks Bayern’s Record

Bayer Leverkusen broke Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga record by defeating Mainz 2-1 on Friday night, extending their unbeaten streak to 33 games across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso’s side have an 11-point lead over defending champion Bayern Munich, who face Leipzig on Saturday and 11 matches are remaining after this weekend.

“We deserve to be where we are,” Xhaka said. “When you’re eight points, now 11 points, ahead of second-place Bayern, there is a lot to lose”.

“But we’ll keep working day by day, game by game, stay positive, and I’m sure we’ll be able to keep getting our wins.”

READ ALSO:

Xabi Alonso and his boys are currently the only club in the top five leagues in Europe that has yet to lose a league game.

In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen have recorded 19 wins, four draws, and no defeat in 23 league games. They are now 11 games away from winning their first German Bundesliga title in their history.

They are also on the verge of breaking Bayern Munich’s run of 12 Bundesliga titles in a row and ending Bayern’s dominance at least for this season.

Interestingly, Xabi Alonso and his boys are still open to winning the Europa League and the DFB-Pokal this season.

Due to Alonso’s unprecedented run so far this season, he is reportedly wanted by his former clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the end of this season.