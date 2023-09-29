X3M Ideas Wins Silver, Bronze at Lisbon Int’l Advertising

Leading Nigerian Advertising Agency, X3M Ideas, has done Nigeria great again by clinching two notable awards in the 2023 edition of Lisbon International Advertising Festivals Group.

The agency which recently broke the record of being the first Nigerian agency to win at Cannes Advertising Festival in France was at the weekend in Portugal pronounced win- ner in Health and PR categories.

The Lisbon Ad Festivals Group, which includes the Lisbon AD, Lisbon Health, and Lisbon PR awards, is a global advertising award recognised for its prestigious jury members and for gathering in Lisbon some of the biggest names of the advertising and creativity’s world.

The Festival has 3 different strands: AD, HEALTH, and PR. According to the jurors at the festival, X3M’s Wellness Campaign; ‘The Soul Life Expectancy -the Extra Step Initiative’ and its Digital & Mobile Government & Politics; ‘Vote for Your Future -Vote for Your Future’, won Silver and Bronze respectively.

The organisers further stated that entries for the award which opened in April attracted diverse campaigns from many agencies across the world, adding that works were evaluated by a Panel of Juries and a Panel of Curators.

“The AD Festival is an international award focused on the universe of creative advertising, design, public relations, and media planning. The Health strand is an international award focused on Health Creativity.

The organization’s aim is to award the best that is done in Health Advertising on a global scale. In another matter, the increasing importance of the Public Relations sector in the advertising and communication industry led to the creation of the Lisbon PR Awards,” the organisers stated.