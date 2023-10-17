X Users Drag Pere, Mercy Eke After Unfollowing Each Other On IG

An X user on Tuesday dragged Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars finalists, Pere and Mercy Eke after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It would be recalled that Mercy Eke and Pere had made their relationship official during an interview after the show ended.

During the interview, Pere Egbi spoke up on what had initially attracted him to his fellow All-Stars ex-housemate, Mercy Eke.

According to Pere, one of the primary factors that drew him to Mercy was her unwavering faith and deep love for God.

READ ALSO:

However, a week after the two lovers made their relationship official, the love birds have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the main reason for the action from Pere and Mercy Eke is yet to be known. Many Twitter users have concluded that it might be for clout.

@Redflag: “Cloutchasers oshi”.

@Samuel: “Lmao there wan divert attention”.

@BIG SANDRA OF CN: “Lol nurse Pelumi never start that one? He will milk rubbish outta mercy”.

@Tobi_lobs: “This script don too cast…Our attention can never be diverted@ Ik spill wetin dey your mind shapshap”.

@Em’s Bliss: Chomzy and Elo walked so they can fly”.

@Nengi ninja: Two clout chasers with dry content”.