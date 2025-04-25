X User Calls Out Nathaniel Bassey For Blocking Him

An X user identified as @AfamDeluxo has taken to his page to call out Gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey for blocking him from his social media page.
The young man took to his Twitter page to question his followers after he was blocked by the artist. He questioned if Jesus would block people if he were in the era of digitization and social media for having different opinions.
The man further stated that the Christian religion should be audited in Nigeria.
He said; “Nathaniel Bassey blocked me, tell me, is that Christ-like? If Jesus had social media in his time, would he be blocking people for having differing opinions? This right here is why I keep saying Nigerian Christianity needs a serious audit. We’ve lost the essence.”
