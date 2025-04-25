New Telegraph

April 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. X User Calls…

X User Calls Out Nathaniel Bassey For Blocking Him

An X user identified as @AfamDeluxo has taken to his page to call out Gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey for blocking him from his social media page.

The young man took to his Twitter page to question his followers after he was blocked by the artist. He questioned if Jesus would block people if he were in the era of digitization and social media for having different opinions.
The man further stated that the Christian religion should be audited in Nigeria.
READ ALSO:

He said; “Nathaniel Bassey blocked me, tell me, is that Christ-like? If Jesus had social media in his time, would he be blocking people for having differing opinions? This right here is why I keep saying Nigerian Christianity needs a serious audit. We’ve lost the essence.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Benue Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Alia
Read Next

TUC Seeks Decisive Action On Insecurity, Unemployment, Others
Share
Copy Link
×