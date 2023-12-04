X User Calls Out Burna Boy, Says At 30+ You Don’t Have A Child

An X user simply identified as Bayo Otedola has called out Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy for not having any child of his own at the age of 30.

Bayo Otedola made this remark following a comment made by another X user who asked other users to “Start a problematic discourse” and create a thread.

Bayo retweeted the tweet questioning why the Grammy Award-winning artist Burna Boy has no child of his own like his colleagues in the music industry.

He tweeted, “Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”

This tweet has attracted mixed reactions from other Twitter users. Read some reactions below.

@Rozapepper said; “Burna is not the only artiste with no child in Africa. Everything na stage by stage. I’m sure he has a better plan.”.

@Abazz: “Well, Abraham had a son when he was 91. So I don’t think he sacrificed anything he is just waiting for God’s perfect time”.

@Yemseee: “I swear I support this!!!! his pullout game can’t be that good, no wayyyyy”.

@Ovie: “How many Don Jazzy get?”

@Bosafk: “I smell 1 billion Naira lawsuit”.

@AJBaby: “Omo which kind of thing you Dey cook so??”.

See the post below;