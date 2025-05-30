X User Accuses Opeyemi Famakin Of Flaunting Fake Niche Perfumes

Share

An X user with the username @mowaGLINT has called out popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin for flaunting alleged ‘fake’ perfumes he claims to have bought for ₦1 million..

New Telegraph reports that the socialite had taken to social media to claim that he is the best-smelling man in Lagos.

He showed off his perfume collection while daring everyone to show him anyone who smells better than him in Lagos.

Opeyemi had captioned, “Blew another 1 Million Naira on Niche Perfumes just because. Best smelling man in Lagos, quote me on that shii”

In reaction, a lady who claims to know the perfumes well opined that he was sold a fake, especially at the exorbitant price he claimed to have paid.

The lady, @mowaGLINT said; “Hi Opeyemi, who is your perfume plug? This is not me trying to be funny but they are selling fake to you incase you’re unaware. I work with floraiku and I’ve unboxed 8 of their perfumes that I directly got from the brand. This is not their packaging, this looks fake.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@tutsy__ said: “Buying a fake for an outrageous amount is crazy. He wants to prove himself so bad that he actually got fakes and didn’t even realize it.

That’s how you know he’s not a perfume lover but does it because of the aesthetics and people.”

@chef_og remarked: “Dear Mowa better leave that uncouth nonce alone. He won’t listen and will probably end up insulting You. Trust Me”

@maxvayshia wrote: “Lmaooo. This is also how yahoo boys, lagos and abuja big boys oppress eachother with fake Azul and Hennessy at clubs”

@Miss_Lorlai commented: “Is it that you people don’t realize he’s actually marketing for the that brand he tagged ???

All this is Paid PR he’s doing now”

