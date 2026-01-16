New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 16, 2026
X To Stop Grok AI From Undressing Images Of Real People After Backlash

Elon Musk’s AI model Grok will no longer be able to edit photos of real people to show them in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where it is illegal, after widespread concern over sexualised AI deepfakes.

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing,” reads an announcement on X.

Reacting to the ban, the UK government claimed “vindication” after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on X to control its AI tool, reports the BBC.

The change was announced hours after California’s top prosecutor said the state was probing the spread of sexualised AI deepfakes, including of children, generated by the AI model.

