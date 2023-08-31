X To Launch Audio, Video Calling Features – Elon Musk

The Tech Billionaire, Elon Musk has revealed that X, (formerly known as Twitter), will soon offer an audio and video call capability.

Musk who made this known on Thursday said that the feature will work with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac in a post published on the platform.

Once available, the functionality, according to Musk, will enable audio and video calls to be placed without a phone number.

“X is the practical worldwide address book; video and audio calls are coming; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number is required. The owner and CEO of X, Elon Musk, said that particular combination of characteristics is special.

Musk did not, however, give a precise timeline for the introduction of the new features.

In the previous two weeks, Musk declared that the ability for X users to block other accounts would be discontinued since it “made no sense.”

Since Musk acquired control of the microblogging service, Twitter has added a number of features and modifications.

The business developed a subscription plan for the verified blue tick mark in 2022.

Musk unveiled a feature in April 2023 that enables media publishers to charge readers on a per-article basis.

This came when it was revealed that users of Twitter would be allowed to monetize their content, including lengthy texts and protracted films.

Later in May, the platform would take a 10 per cent cut of content subscriptions after the first year, according to information provided by the Twitter CEO.

Earlier this month, the platform commenced its monthly advert revenue payment scheme for verified content creators.