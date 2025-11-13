X-Squad Arrests 4 Policemen, 3 Armed Forest Guards In Ogun

Operatives of the X-Squad of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, have arrested four armed policemen and three Ogun State forest guards over their alleged involvement in illegal demolition of houses and land grabbing at Orile Egun, Ijere, in the Pakuro area of Obafemi Owode Local Government, Ogun State.

Also arrested was a site engineer who claimed to have been contracted by the Eternal Glorious Fountain Ministry.

The arrested forest guards were identified as Kehinde Babalola, 30; Akintunde Babatunde, 28; and Taiwo Michael Ayomide, 26.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the policemen were illegally mobilised to the community, with one of them claiming to be a visiting officer from Kaduna State.

A pistol and locally made guns were recovered from the suspects, who were still being detained as of Wednesday afternoon for interrogation and possible prosecution.

The spokesperson for the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ameenat Maiyegun, confirmed the arrest, saying investigation was ongoing.

It was gathered that detectives are also probing the alleged role of the Ogun State Task Force on Land Grabbing in the demolition, which reportedly took place despite a subsisting court order restraining such action.

A source at the FCID, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the arrests followed a petition alleging that the suspects supervised an attack on the village and the demolition of uncompleted buildings in defiance of a court injunction.

The source added that the complainant had earlier alerted the Ogun State Government to the planned demolition.

An Ogun State High Court presided over by Justice M. A. Dipeolu had, in July 2025, granted an interim injunction in favour of Reality Point Limited, restraining the Ogun State Government, its agents, and privies from demolishing or altering any structure on the claimant’s land situated at Pakuro Ijere, Obafemi Owode, measuring about 76.15 acres, as delineated in Survey Plan No. OG/126/2009/02 dated June 15, 2009.

The order also restrained one Dotun Lamikunra, his agents or privies, from taking possession, selling, or developing the said land pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Confirming the arrests, FCID spokesperson Ameenat Maiyegun said, “It is true. They are in our custody and are undergoing interrogation.”