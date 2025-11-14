X Squad Arrest 4 Policemen, 3 Armed Forest Guards Over Illegal Demolition, Attack On Ogun Village

Operatives of the X Squad of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department FCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State have arrested four armed policemen, who were alleged to be on illegal duty and three Ogun Forest Guards for illegal demolition of houses and land grabbing in the Orile Egun, Ijere in the Pakuro area of Obafemi Owode Local Government of Ogun State.

Also arrested is a site engineer, who claimed to have been contacted by a church, Eternal Glorious Fountain Ministry.

The arrested forest guards were identified as: Kehinde Babalola, 30 years, Akintunde Babatunde, 28 years and Taiwo Micheal Ayomide, 26 years. Preliminary investigations revealed that the policemen were illegally mobilised to the community with one of them claiming to be a visiting policeman from Kaduna State.

A pistol and locally made guns were recovered from the suspects while efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

The suspects were as at Wednesday afternoon still being detained for interrogation and likely prosecution.

The image maker in charge of the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ameenat Maiyegun, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to newsmen and added that investigation was still ongoing.

It was gathered that the operatives of the X squad are also investigating the role of the Ogun State Task Force on Land grabbing in the illegal destruction of the houses, despite a restraining order of a court.

A source at FCID, Alagbon,who pleaded anonymity ,while speaking with our correspondent said “The policemen and the armed forest guards were arrested following a petition to our office .

“They were accused of supervising an attack on the village and demolition of uncompleted building, despite a restraining order of the court.”

An Ogun State High Court ,presided over by Hon Justice MA Dipeolu had in July 2025 granted the prayer of Reality Point Limited stopping the Ogun State Government, its servants and privies “from demolishing or altering the state or any structure or any part of the claimant/applicant’s land situate, lying and being at Pakuro Ijere, Obafemi Owode area, Ogun State, measuring about 76.15 acres delineated in Survey Plan No OG/ 126/2009/02 dated 15th of June 2009.”