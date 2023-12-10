X Reinstates Conspiracy Theorist, Jones’ Account After 5 Years Ban

Elon Musk owned Social media platform, X on Sunday showed the account of United States conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones to have been reinstated after a poll organized by the Space X founder backed his return after a ban of nearly five years.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk posted in reply to a poll on Saturday on whether to reinstate the Jones account.

Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70% voting in favor of Jones’ return.

Alex Jones’s account with username “@RealAlexJones” now shows his last post from Sept. 6, 2018, the same day the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, permanently banned his account and website Infowars from its platform, saying that the accounts had violated its behavior policies.

The ban came weeks after Apple Alphabet, YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.