X-raying FUTO CE-sPESS special workshops in Anambra

The Centre of Excellence in S u s t a i n a b l e Procurement, Environmental & Social Standards (CE-sPESS) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), on 18th July 2023, once again recorded history by commencing what could best be described as a ‘Door-to-Door Training’. This time, in its wisdom, the Management of the Centre thought it wise to organize Special 5-day Training Workshops on Executive Courses (Track A) on the Campus of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka in Anambra State.

This laudable step is in line with the Centre’s quest to ensure every professional within its jurisdiction, precisely the South-Eastern Zone of Nigeria, becomes knowledgeable regarding issues bordering on regulations of Procurement Management, Environmental Standards as well as Social Standards. In his Address during the Opening Ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. C. O. Esimone, FAS strongly commended the journey embarked upon by the Management of FUTO CE-sPESS towards ushering in a “new Nigeria” in the area of procurement, environmental and social standards capacity building.

Prof. Esimone, ably represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) on Academics, Prof. Joe Ikechebele went further to appreciate the Centre for her choice of NAU for the innovative Training. On her part, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna N. Oti thanked the Management of NAU for graciously hosting FUTO CE-sPESS Worksop. Prof. Oti who was virtually ably represented by the DVC, Administration, Prof. C. M. Agu stated that the outing was indeed epochal while assuring that the University would stop at nothing to ensure the core mandate of the programme sponsors are fully actualized.

Earlier on the occasion, in her Welcome Address, the Centre Director, Engr. Prof. Gloria Chukwudebe took time to highlight the origin and success story of the FUTO CEsPESS. According to her, the Centre was proudly powered by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) in their desire to fill the skills gap in both public and private sectors, in line with procurement, environment and social matters. who was virtually present owing to the ongoing WB Verification in FUTO, told the participants that the SPESSE Project comprised three programme areas, which are: *Procurement Management (PRM). *Environmental Standards (EVS). *Social Standards (SSD). She further notified the gathering that five different tracks were enshrined in each of the aforementioned areas, namely: Track A — Executive Short Courses Track B — Advanced Certificate Programme Track C — Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Track D — Master’s (M.Sc) Track E — First Degree / Undergraduate (B.Sc). The Director specially appreciated the FUTO VC, Prof. Oti, alongside the University Management, for her endless support and contributions thus far since the inception of the Centre. In her Goodwill Message, the Anambra State Head of Service (HoS), Barr. Mrs. Theodora Igwegbe, mni said they looked forward to deepening their collaboration with the FUTO CE-sPESS, and “exploring additional avenues for mutual growth and progress”.

Barr. Igwegbe, who was duly represented by the State’s Solicitor General & Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Environment Ministry – Mrs. Ngozi Iwouno Esq, posited that towards enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of the Civil Service, partnerships like the one they share with the Centre proved to be invaluable. On his part, the Coordinator of the NAU Industry-Relations, Prof. Uche Ajator opined that today, skills which redirects national economy, had become the new currency in the job market. The NUC National Coordinator of the SPESSE Project, Dr. Joshua Atah expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the organizers of the outing, the FUTO CE-sPESS and NAU as well as the facilitators who had worked tirelessly to put the training together.

Dr. Atah who was virtually represented by the Communication Officer of the World Bank-Funded ACE-Impact & SPESSE Projects, Mrs. Yvonne Orekyeh, told the distinguished participants that the occasion marked the beginning of a “journey of learning, growth, and personal development”, therefore urged them to adopt a growth mindset as they navigate through the various sessions of the Workshops. While adding his voice to the goodwill messages, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Imo State, Prof. C. C. Eze commended the FUTO VC and the CE-sPESS Director for their efforts in “launching out of their comfort zone in Owerri”. Prof. Eze, who is the Centre’s Industrial Liaison Officer, informed the audience that the lofty project from the “World Bank, National Universities Commission, and the Federal Government must go round for a better sustainable procurement standards in rendering services”.

In his Vote of Thanks, the NAU Director of the Centre for Environmental Impact Analyses & Laboratory Services, Prof. Hugh C.C. Maduka greatly thanked the NAU VC for his support towards hosting the 5-Day Training Workshops. Prof. Maduka, who was the leader of the planning session that heralded the training, expressed delight for the massive turnout despite the short notice, which signified professionals were really ready to acquire more skills amidst all odds.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Leader further strongly appreciated every other stakeholder who played any role during the planning. The Opening Ceremony – which featured captains of industries, high-ranking members of the academia, and many other key professionals from various fields of human endeavour – graciously came to an end with snapping of group photographs coupled with exchange of pleasantries.

To say the least, a workshop that saw the presence of high-ranking members of the academia, captains of industries, as well as highly placed staff of the federal and state civil service seeking further knowledge deserves to be commended by all and sundry. Hence, this lofty gesture displayed by the FUTO CE-sPESS in Awka, Anambra State ought to be well emulated by anyone who truly intends seeing a new Nigeria.