X-agon Digital Launches E-service Ordering App In Nigeria

A technology company, X-agon Digital Solutions Limited, has launched an e-service ordering app that connects verified service providers to their customers online. The company is poised to key into the growing e-commerce mar- ket in Africa, which is projected to reach $40.80 billion in 2023. The Executive Director, Product and Strategy, X-agon Digital Solutions Limited, Bolaji Tijani, at a media briefing in Lagos, said e-service market is huge, even as he disclosed that AnyworkX app will be deployed in five African countries before the end of Q1 of 2024.

Tijani stated that the app was put in place to create a much bigger and borderless marketplace, as well as customer base for service providers, thereby enhancing their ability to earn more revenue than they would ordinarily earn. “Considering the increasing cost of living across the globe, it has become imperative for everyone in the economically productive demography to reduce idle time and earn more money.

Linked to that, is a need to create convenience and quick turnaround time for customers whenever they are in need of services especially during periods of emergency and urgency,” he explained. He posited that AnyworkX is strictly for services, while harping that it is not a marketplace for commodities. He disclosed that there are over 200 different categories of services on the app, ranging from dog trainer, marriage counsellor, musical instrument teacher, lesson teacher, medical and wellness services, ambulance services, legal services, automobile services and care services, among others.

On safety and security, Tijani said the company has put in place a mandatory security verification levels to ensure safety and security of users, thereby reducing identity fraud. “You cannot claim to be a medical doctor, when you are not, as your claim will be verified before users can see your profile during a search.

Users are not able to transact business with you on the App until you have ticked all the relevant verification boxes,” he affirmed. He, therefore, urged users to download the app at Google play store to gain access to over 200 services. “I also urge service providers to register, so they can have access to more Nigerians who are in need of their services on a daily basis,” he stated.