WYFEI 2030: AU, GIZ, Sterling One Foundation Mobilise Private Sector Capital, Expertise

A recently concluded high-level convening, organized by the African Union Commission’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate, in partnership with the Sterling One Foundation and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the GIZ African Union Portfolio, focused on mobilizing private sector capital and expertise, according to a press release.

The statement said that the meeting, which sought to unlock solutions to persistent financing gaps affecting women and young people, emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in unlocking $100 billion to support at least ten million women and youth in Africa by 2030 as part of the Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (WYFEI 2030) initiative.

Held in advance of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2025), the dialogue focused on how private actors can design gender- and youthresponsive financial products and services, build market infrastructure and data systems that make underserved entrepreneurs bankable, and provide technical support and business development services to help women- and youth-led enterprises scale.

Ms. Prudence Nonkululeko Ngwenya, Director of the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate at the African Union Commission, set the scene by stressing the need for systemic reform.

She stated that: “A fundamental shift is needed to place women and youth at the center of resource allocation, policy-making, and accountability”.

Ms. Ngwenya further emphasized that “the private sector is not a guest at this table, but a coowner of the agenda, with WYFEI 2030 designed for co-investment, innovation, and scale to move from isolated impact to ecosystem change.”