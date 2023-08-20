WYBF Awards Scholarship To Students

As part of efforts in positively impacting the society and sustaining the legacies of the former General Overseer of The Four- square Gospel Church, late Rev. Wilson Badejo and his wife, Yinka; not lesser than 29 indigent students from different tertiary institutions were recently awarded scholarships by the Wilson Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF).

At the WYBF 16th annual lecture General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, who was the Father of the day advised beneficiaries across the states to make maximum use of the opportunity both in character and learning.

He reiterated that the scholarships were given in line with Badejo’s vision to provide opportunities and educational support for brilliant and indigent students.