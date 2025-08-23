-WYB Awards Scholarships To 52 Nigerian Indigent Students, Unveils Bot Chairman

In its commitment to advancing education and alleviating financial hardship for young Nigerians, the Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF), have awarded scholarships to 52 indigent students of tertiary institutions across the country.

Following a strict eligibility screening and rigorous selection process, 2,022 applicants were shortlisted, from which 52 exceptional students were ultimately selected.50 under the Legacy category and two in the Nurturing Arts category.

The award ceremony was part of activities celebrating the 18th annual Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation Lecture themed, “Leadership Reimagined: Framework for Empowering the Next Generation of Nation Builders,” held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The WYBF was founded in 2007 by the late Rev. Dr. Wilson Badejo and his late wife, Rev (Mrs) Yinka Badejo, has since 2008 provided more than 500 scholarships to academically gifted but underprivileged students across the country.

The foundation’s mission is centred on empowering marginalised communities through education, support services, and developmental programmes.

Speaking at the event, General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, revealed that the foundation received an overwhelming 2,619 scholarship applications this year-2,480 for the W.Y.B.F. Legacy Scholarship and 139 for the Nurturing Arts Scholarship.

“This year’s cohort represents some of the brightest minds from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, selected to join the distinguished W.Y. Scholars Class of 2025,” Aboyeji said.

The guest speaker at the public lecture, Mr Fela Durotoye, a renowned leadership coach, former presidential candidate, and Convener for National Values and Social Justice, delivered an insightful and impactful lecture on redefining leadership in Nigeria.

He distinguished between leaders and rulers, criticising many in political office for prioritising control over service.

“True leadership is rooted in vision, integrity, and a commitment to empowering others,” Durotoye said, adding that “Many of our challenges today stem from the absence of these values in governance.”

He further criticised the common political phrase “ruling party,” describing it as a relic of authoritarianism that undermines democratic principles.

“When we refer to parties as ‘ruling,’ we reinforce a hierarchy that weakens our democracy and marginalises other essential voices in governance,” he said.

Durotoye also challenged Nigerians to move from being just a country defined by borders and a government to becoming a true nation, united by shared values, trust, and a collective vision.

“Not every country is a nation,” he stressed. “Nationhood is built on unity, purpose, and a common identity. Without these, we are simply coexisting—not truly building a future together,” he added.