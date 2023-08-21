WWC: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Make FIFA Top 10 Ranking

In the latest FIFA Women’s World Cup rankings, the Nigerian Super Falcons have broken into the top 10.

The Women’s World Cup final on August 20, 2023, ended with Spain beating England 1-0 before the rankings were revealed.

According to FIFA rules, clubs that have been eliminated at a similar point in the competition are evaluated based on the circumstances of their exit.

Due to their exceptional performance and the unique circumstances of their elimination, which were shared by other clubs, the Super Falcons were able to achieve the tenth spot in the standings.

Surprisingly, Nigeria was the only African football team in the top ten and was ranked higher than Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and Italy.

The Super Falcons are now the top women’s football team in Africa as a result of this.

The Super Falcons put on a commendable effort during the recently concluded World Cup, which was held in Australia and New Zealand, before being defeated by the English team in the Round of 16.

Below is a list of the top 10 teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup rankings.

Spain England Sweden Australia Japan France The Netherlands Colombia The USA Nigeria