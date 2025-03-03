WWD: Nigeria Needs Investment To Protect Iconic Species –Wild Africa

Share

As the world mark Wildlife Day, Wild Africa has called on the Nigerian government, the private sector and conservation organisations to increase their support for wildlife conservation initiatives to preserve Nigeria’s iconic species.

Wild Africa in a statement said this year’s theme, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” emphasizes the essential role of innovative funding in protecting biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for both nature and humanity.

It said: “According to the 2024 Living Planet Report, Africa’s wildlife populations have declined by an alarming 76% over the past 50 years.

“In Nigeria, the situation is dire, with several species, such as lions, elephants, chimpanzees, and gorillas, on the brink of extinction.

“For example, the country’s elephant population has declined by 99 percent, with only about 300- 400 elephants surviving in the wild.

“Without immediate investment in conservation, species loss will accelerate, leading to devastating consequences—not only for nature but also for economies that rely on natural resources.

“The stakes are high. In Africa, 80% of tourists vis – it the continent for its wild – life, fueling the ecotourism industry that brings in $12.4 billion a year and sustains local economies and communities.

“In countries like Kenya, wildlife tourism accounts for 10.4% of Kenya’s GDP, employing millions of people and generating $2.7 billion for the country in 2023.”

“In Nigeria, travel and tourism’s contribution to the GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.4% between 2022- 2032, highlighting its significant potential to drive economic growth.

“The sector is expected to create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade and bring in nearly N12.3 trillion ($8.2 billion) by 2032.

