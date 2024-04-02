WWD: Nestlé, Ogun Govt Collaborate To Champion Sustainable Water Practices

To commemorate World Water Day 2024, Nestlé Nigeria, Ogun State Government and the Ogun-Osun Water Basin Authority, have raised awareness about the importance of water conservation and responsible water management practices.

They organized an event in Abeokuta to highlight the role of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to spur collective action towards a water-secure future.

Nestlé Nigeria has long been committed to sustainable water practices and has implemented various initiatives to reduce water consumption. Over the last three years, the company has achieved reductions of 48,898 m3 in water usage, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable water stewardship.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Ogun State Government to champion sustainable water practices on World Water Day 2024. Water is a precious resource, and our collective responsibility is to protect and conserve it. Through this collaboration, we aim to positively impact the environment and the communities we serve.”

“Nestlé is committed to taking action to protect water resources for today and future generations. We have therefore implemented water-saving measures to achieve water savings of 48,898 m3 across our operations in the last three years. In addition, we engage with our local communities and other critical stakeholders in water conservation efforts.

Water is a precious resource, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and conserve it. The World Water Day event with the Ogun State Ministry of Environment and the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority is part of the ongoing collaboration to promote more sustainable water stewardship and to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”

In his speech at the event, the Commissioner for Environment in Ogun state, Ola Oresanya, said: “The responsibility for leveraging water for peace is not solely a government role but the joint responsibility of everyone.

“The need for cooperation by all relevant agencies, industrial and commercial facilities, academia, investors, drillers, and individuals at all levels is the crux of today’s message. Let us recommit to unite around water and use water for peace and to lay the foundations of a more stable and prosperous future.

“It is time to foster harmony between communities and states, communities and industries, academia, and Government among others. Water must be viewed as a shared interest so that management of scarce water resources can lead to cooperation rather than conflict.”

Nestlé Nigeria also works closely with communities closest to their operations to improve access to clean and safe water through sustainable water projects such as the construction of water infrastructure and the establishment of community boreholes.

As part of the collaboration with the Ogun State Government, Nestlé Nigeria will further expand its efforts to promote sustainable water practices. The partnership will focus on raising awareness about water conservation, educating communities about responsible water usage, and implementing initiatives to improve water access and quality.