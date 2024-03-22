WWD: FG Provides Over 6,000 Water Schemes To Cater For 32m People

The Federal government said it has constructed 6,761 water schemes in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country to cater for the water supply of about 32 million people.

It also disclosed that it has constructed 10,568 sanitation facilities in institutions and public places in 127 Local Government Areas to serve 550,820 persons.

The Minister of Water of Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Friday at an event organised by the Ministry to commemorate the 2024 World Water Day ( WWD) in Abuja.

Utsev also disclosed that through the efforts of the ministry, access to basic drinking water supply services has increased to 67 per cent, while access to basic sanitation services has hit 46 per cent.

He said, “The Ministry had constructed 6,761 water schemes in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas of the country for the water supply needs of about 32 million people.

Under the sanitation sub-sector, 10,568 sanitation facilities were constructed in institutions and public places in 127 Local Government Areas to serve 550,820 persons”.

On the Clean Nigeria Campaign to End Open Defecation in Nigeria by 2025, he announced that his Ministry had since 2019 embarked on a nationwide campaign to end open defecation, adding that since his assumption of office, 15 additional Local Government Areas have been adjudged Open Defecation Free(ODF).

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that since assumption of office, we have secured an additional 15 ODF LGAs in five States of the Federation, and as of today, 120 LGAs across the country are Open Defecation Free (ODF) with Jigawa State, having earlier attained the Statewide ODF in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH) Programmes, Utsev explained that the overall aim of this program was to increase access to water supply in rural areas as well as sanitation in public places.

He noted that the first phase of the programme has been completed, adding that the implementation of the second phase has begun.

According to him, “So far, 2,190 water supply schemes (boreholes) were constructed to serve 2,006,250 persons with 3,001,578 litres per day.”