WWD: CWAY Promises Safe, Accessible Water For Nigerians

Leading water manufacturer, CWAY Drinking Water Science & Tech. Co. Ltd, has reinforced its commitment to delivering safe and accessible water to Nigerians, as it marked World Water Day 2026 with a strong consumer-focused message anchored on its theme “Where water flows, equality grows.”

At the commemoration held at its Lagos head office, the company emphasised that access to clean water must remain consistent, inclusive, and sustainable, stressing that water is not just a daily necessity but a vital resource that must be protected, shared, and sustained.

The event brought together industry stakeholders, academics, and students, serving as a platform for CWAY to reaffirm its role in providing safe drinking water while driving economic growth and social impact across communities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Deputy General Manager for Sales Operations at CWAY, Charles Ojo, highlighted the company’s footprint beyond hydration.

His words: “Water is life, but beyond providing safe drinking water, CWAY has contributed to employment both direct and indirect through our distribution network, logistics partnerships, and refill systems that reach households daily.”