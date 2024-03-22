WWD: CSOs Urge FG, Govs To Stop Privatisation Of Water Services

…Say over 113m Nigerians lack access to potable water supply

Civil Society Organisations, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and Our Water Our Rights Africa Coalition (OWORAC) have asked the Federal and State Governments to stop any ongoing or future plans to privatise water services in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in commemoration of the 2024 World Water Day, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said public-private partnerships offer no real solutions to water challenges.

Oluwafemi urged the federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocation to revitalise the performance of the water sector, this also includes refurbishing dilapidated infrastructure, upgrading existing waterworks and building new facilities to ensure widespread access to clean and safe drinking water.

He said: “In Nigeria alone, a staggering 113 million people suffer from painful hardship and crippling deprivation of water.

“This saddening neglect is not due to a scarcity of resources but rather a consequence of the profit-driven logic adopted by state authorities in managing water supply and amenities.

“The relentless pursuit of commodifying public resources, at the expense of community welfare, has led to the deterioration of vital public utilities and social services.

“While this plight is widespread across the country, the situation in Lagos State is particularly alarming for us.

“Despite the state’s reputation as a lodestar and mega-city, over 8 million of its residents equivalent to roughly 60 percent of its population- grapple with limited access to potable water.

“In 2023, CAPPA drew attention to the sorry state of several water works in the state, which remain derelict to date.

“One year later, Lagosians still lack running water in their homes, with water works remaining padlocked, while citizens are forced to pay exorbitantly to non-state actors for basic water.

“This issue is further worsened by the state’s frequent romanticisation of profit-driven partnership models as purported solutions, despite global evidence documenting the failures of privatizing water supply and infrastructure.

“We wish to re-emphasize today that only democratic ownership and public control of water services can remedy the deep-rooted injustice of water inaccessibility.

“For emphasis, we categorically reject any plans by the Lagos State aided by the influence of international financial institutions and development agencies with a pro-privatization stance to outsource its traditional responsibility of providing water to its citizens to business owners.”

On her part, the representative of OWORAC, Comrade Ahmed Gbemisola, said all forms of water privatisation and corporate control of water services must be rejected as they pose fundamental threats to the shared goal of universal access to water.

She said: “Therefore, the OWORAC seizes this occasion of World Water Day to reiterate its demands that African governments and peoples reject water privatisation and the so-called ‘public-private partnerships as false solutions to the very real challenges we face.

“Governments should channel public funds into public service, not incentives that attract privateers. And, most importantly, they must ensure meaningful public participation from communities, civil society, and workers in the decisions that impact the people’s fundamental human right to water.”