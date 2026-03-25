WWD: Coalition Rejects Move To Privatise Water Across Africa

The Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition (OWORAC) has rejected any move to privatise water across Africa. The Coalition warned that the poor would be left without access to the essential commodity like water in the pursuit of profit, with women disproportionately bearing the brunt of trekking long distances in search of the life-saving resource.

OWORAC is a coalition of civil society organisations, local communities and trade unionists from across Africa that rejects all forms of water privatisation and corporate control of water.

At a press conference in Lagos to commemorate World Water Day 2026, themed “Water and Gender”, the coalition lamented the neglect of publicly controlled water systems by policymakers and decisionmakers across Africa, as governments increasingly opt for privatisation that results in unaffordable water bills, labour abuses and unaccountable water governance.

In the The press conference organised by the Senegalese Water Justice Network, Nigeria’s Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Ghana’s Water Citizens Network, Revenue Mobilisation Africa and eight other organisations, OWORAC said this year’s theme underscores the critical importance of addressing the gender inequality inherent in households facing acute water crises.