WWC23: Complete List Of All Award Winner

FIFA have presented the Women’s World Cup (WWC) 2023 Golden Ball to Aitana Bonmati as the best player at the 2023 tournament following Spain’s victory over England in the final.

The Barcelona star had been among the 15 Spanish players who refused to be called up for the national team last September in protest against Jorge Vilda’s management. But she returned to action in time for the World Cup and was in majestic form throughout.

Bonmati had a slow start to Sunday’s final by her standards but was soon dictating things as Spain deservedly beat reigning European champions England. In the earlier rounds, she scored three goals and assisted two others.

FIFA handed the Silver Ball to Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso, while Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt was handed the Bronze Ball as the third-best player overall.

Bonmati’s Spain teammate Salma Paralluelo picked up the FIFA Young Player Award, which was first handed out at the 2011 tournament. The 19-year-old Barcelona forward started the final, having scored twice off the bench in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The overall top scorer for the tournament was Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who was accordingly named the winner of the 2023 Golden Boot. The 23-year-old was little known on the international stage prior to this summer but announced herself in spectacular fashion with five goals.

Miyazawa netted twice each in group-stage wins over Zambia and Spain, as well as in her country’s last 16 win against Norway. It was enough to keep her ahead of the competition in the Golden Boot race, despite Japan exiting the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

France’s Kadidiatou Diani won the Silver Boot ahead of Germany’s Alexandra Popp due to a higher number of assists. Popp had been eliminated by Germany in the group stage.

Finally, England’s Mary Earps won the Golden Glove as best goalkeeper. Already the Best FIFA Women’s goalkeeper for 2022, she had been exceptional throughout the World Cup from the very earliest group games when the Lionesses struggled against Haiti and Denmark.

Earps wasn’t beaten from open play for the first time until the quarter-finals, while England’s defeat in the final could have been much heavier but for a number of top saves – including a penalty.