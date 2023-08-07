WWC 2023: I’ve No Regret Skipping Breakfast To Watch Super Falcons – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has said that he does not regret missing breakfast to watch Nigeria’s Super Falcons play England.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria faced the in-form Lionesses of England in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia at 8:30 a.m. local time, which is when most Nigerian households typically enjoy breakfast.

Though it was predicted that England, who had defeated all of the countries in their group (Group D), would defeat the Super Falcons, most Nigerians grew enthusiastic as the game went on and the Nigerian team gained confidence.

The expectations of Nigerians and indeed that of most football enthusiasts across the world changed drastically in favour of Nigeria when the Super Falcons continued to show promise in the second half and Lauren James of England was shown a red card in the 86th minute.

After 120 minutes of football, both Nigeria who recorded two draws and a win in the group stage, and England who are the reigning champions of the European Championship settled for a goalless draw.

Hence, the round of 16 encounters was settled via penalties in which England missed one of their spot-kicks and the Super Falcons missed two taken by Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie, respectively. The Lionesses scaled through 4-2 on penalties ahead of the Falcons.

After the heartbreaking encounter with the Super Falcons, Atiku Abubakar took to his verified Twitter page to urge the Nigerian team to hold their heads high.

He tweeted: “We may have lost to England in a penalty shootout, but the @NGSuper_Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high. I still have no regrets about skipping my breakfast for this game.”

